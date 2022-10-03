Business Break
Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% for US families

SNAP will see an increase in benefits in October.
SNAP will see an increase in benefits in October.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Inflation is impacting many of us but for some families, it’s the main reason they don’t have food to put on their tables.

That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture is now increasing the monthly benefits for food stamp recipients. It’s a 12.5% increase to buy groceries.

That amounts to an additional $104 for the average family of four each month.

Now, the maximum benefit will be $939 a month instead of $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

