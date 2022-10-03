Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday extended the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels.

The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break as gas prices started to spike across the U.S.

Prices have declined since then, although not quite to the same level they were before the spike.

In renewing the suspension until Nov. 11, Kemp – who’s up for re-election on Nov. 8 – cited the recovery by the neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina from damage caused in the past few days by Hurricane Ian.

“As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen, emergency response crews, and volunteers continue to move to and through the region, fuel supplies could undergo even greater demand in the days and weeks ahead,” Kemp’s office said in a news release.

Kemp also extended an executive order easing trucking regulations in an effort to help alleviate the supply chain crisis.

