Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11

gas tax extension
gas tax extension(WGCL)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday extended the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels.

The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break as gas prices started to spike across the U.S.

Prices have declined since then, although not quite to the same level they were before the spike.

MORE | Fuel prices edge upward in 2-state region and much of U.S.

In renewing the suspension until Nov. 11, Kemp – who’s up for re-election on Nov. 8 – cited the recovery by the neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina from damage caused in the past few days by Hurricane Ian.

“As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen, emergency response crews, and volunteers continue to move to and through the region, fuel supplies could undergo even greater demand in the days and weeks ahead,” Kemp’s office said in a news release.

Kemp also extended an executive order easing trucking regulations in an effort to help alleviate the supply chain crisis.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Georgetown Drive
Columbus Police investigating fatal Friday night shooting
A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been arrested on multiple charges after having hidden...
Columbus restaurant co-owner arrested on multiple charges after hidden cameras found in bathroom
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
Opelika police
Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting
Judge denies motion to dismiss Apex School of Theology fraud case in Columbus
Theology school suspects plead guilty to fraud in Columbus

Latest News

SNAP will see an increase in benefits in October.
Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% for US families
Georgia ranks No. 1 for business; Kemp visits area to discuss economy
Public reacts to Georgia Power rate hike request
Georgia Power proposes 12% rate increase
Pay study underway for City of Columbus employees amid staffing shortages
Latest updates on Columbus pay study