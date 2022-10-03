Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting.

On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

The subject was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS and transported to an area hospital for further medical treatment.

A suspect was developed but remains at large. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146.

