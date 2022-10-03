Opelika Chief of Police speaks on weekend shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is now behind bars in connection to an Opelika shooting Saturday morning, leaving one man dead.

22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was arrested this morning here at Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was found dead on Saturday.

A phone call around 3 a.m. to the Opelika Police department from a waste management driver who noticed a body lying outside the dumpster as the driver was making his rounds.

Opelika police arrived on the scene at Hickory Haven Mobile home park, where they found 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem with a gunshot wound laying in the roadway.

“We were able to get some information that developed some leads that lead us to identifying Reginald Hooks as the person who committed the murder,” said Opelika chief of police Shane Healey.

22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was developed as a suspect and was arrested Monday morning for the death of Mercer.

Opelika Chief of Police Shane Healey said one of the ways people can protect themselves and stay safe when a crime is going on in the community is to remain vigilant.

“We cant be everywhere all at the same time. I call it a force multiplier you know let our citizens multiple what we’re able to do by being our eyes and ears for us and giving that information to us and letting us know so that we can get there and try do what we can do,” said Healey.

Healey said any tips from the community, whether you hear or see something, can always help during investigations.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division. For anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

