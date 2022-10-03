Pleasant afternoons and cool mornings ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quiet workweek is ahead with dry air. Temperatures will be cool at times even for early October, but the afternoons get a little warmer mid to late week.

Warming up mid to late week during the afternoon hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny on this Monday. Dry and a bit breezy with highs between 78 and 82 degrees.

We'll be in the 70s most of the afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cool again tonight with lows in the 50s early Tuesday. The late nights and early mornings stay quite cool for the foreseeable future. Northern communities may be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning; there’s a better chance of more 40s area-wide by early next week!

Lows will be in the 50s and even 40s over the next several days! (Source: WTVM Weather)

The afternoons get a little toastier as this week goes on with highs in the low to mid 80s by Wednesday and mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday! However, another (dry) cold front swings through late Friday and brings us another cooling trend for the weekend and early next week. No significant rainfall is expected in the valley until at least around the middle of the month.

A mostly sunny, dry stretch of weather. Temperatures mostly on the cooler side of average. (Source: WTVM Weather)

