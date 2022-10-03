Business Break
Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after a Saturday murder in Opelika.

On October 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was developed as a suspect. On October 3, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Opelika police served a search warrant at Hickory Haven Trailer Park where Hooks was arrested for murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

If you have information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

