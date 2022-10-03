Business Break
UGA student charged with making terroristic threats

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a University of Georgia student was arrested for making terroristic threats, University of Georgia Chief of Police P. Daniel Silk confirmed.

According to officials, University of Georgia police arrested and charged first-year student Stuart Horsley Harris IV with making terroristic threats based on posts he made to the social media platform called Yik Yak.

UGA police officials confirmed that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided information.

Officials say police transported Harris to the Clarke County jail on Sunday morning and has been removed from campus pending a further disciplinary review later this week.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

