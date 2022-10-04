Active shooter training: What to do in an emergency

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of recent shootings, city officials warning that you can never be too prepared for an active shooting.

Preparing now, surviving during and being safe after are the top three topics.

Chance Corbett with Columbus EMA and Homeland Security told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that he’s been teaching these classes since 2009, helping more than 60,000 people learn how to stay safe if ever put in an active shooter situation.

What to do if you are ever put in an active shooter situation: This video, made by the FBI shows a person shooting in a bar, but it could happen anywhere. Corbett said his training teaches options.

“The course is based on making you think about things that may happen to you but hopefully never will, but if they do you can dig down into the training and experience you’ve had to better respond to it.”

Of course, he explained if you can get away, simply get away and run the opposite direction... but that’s not always the case.

“If you can’t then, we actually teach to get to a safe place where you can barricade down with furniture and do what you can to survive. Keep the person away from you... And if that person makes it in that area to be able to fight back to be able to escape and live.”

“There are a lot of safety courses and self defense courses,” Corbett told us. “The active shooter response training is a lot to do with wherever you’re at work, grocery store, super market or retail store. If something happens, how to get away quickly, how to make those decisions... find an exit and get away. If not, finding those areas to barricade down and in the worst case having to fight for your life.”

Corbett explained if it comes down to defending yourself, ambushing the shooter in a group with makeshift weapons like furniture, scissors and books can distract and disarm the shooter.

Your organization can always take part in this training. Just visit www.columbusga.gov/homeland/contactOHS.htm

