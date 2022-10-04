Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

Business Break
FILE: A sign with Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015.
FILE: A sign with Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. The company announced it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged, as well as first responders.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.

The company is working with local non-profits to find places for people to stay, including Global Empowerment Mission, CORE Response, Operation Blessing and Inspiritus.

Anyone who is displaced and looking for accommodations can go to Airbnb’s website for more information.

The company also announced it donated $250,000 to Florida Disaster Fund.

The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

