Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for additional victims related to the case involving the co-owner of a popular restaurant, The Animal Farm, in Columbus.

On Sept. 30, Dennis Thompson appeared in Recorder’s Court facing several charges after multiple hidden cameras were found in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Thompson is currently being held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail.

Today, the police are asking anyone who used the restaurant’s bathroom between July 1 and Sept. 1 to contact them immediately.

