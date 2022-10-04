Cool mornings, Warmer afternoons coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny to partly cloudy for the foreseeable future with nice early fall weather on tap. Temperatures will be mostly near to below average.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Cool for the first half of the day with 70s most of the afternoon before highs reach 77 to 81 degrees.

Temperatures slowly moderate today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It’s been dry but even drier air comes in Wednesday and Thursday. That will lead to bigger temperature differences between day and night. We’ll start off in the upper 40s to mid 50s early in the day. Low to mid 80s will be more common in the afternoons.

Afternoons get warmer the rest of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our next cold front approaches Friday, but it won’t pack any rain with it. In fact, we stay dry for another week to ten days.

No rainfall is in the forecast for at least the next week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Right ahead of the front, we’ll have highs in the mid 80s to near 90 Friday afternoon before the cooler/drier air gets reinforced in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 over the weekend with lows in the 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning. A slow warming trend begins early to mid next week.

Mornings stay quite cool for the most part with fairly nice afternoons! (Source: WTVM Weather)

