‘Cupcake got in the car with that man’: Testimony reveals new details in federal kidnapping trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A jury was seated Monday in the first trial involving the death and disappearance of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney. Patrick Stallworth will stand trial on two federal kidnapping charges. He also faces a state capital murder count.

Day 2: Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - 12 p.m. update:

The government took jurors to the home where Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped to begin day two of the trial.

Shenita Long lived in Tom Brown Village in Avondale where McKinney and her family visited on Oct. 12, 2019.

Long testified McKinney and her daughter Ava were best friends. When McKinney and her family arrived, Long said Ava and McKinney ran to play at a birthday party outside her apartment.

When it was time for McKinney and her family to leave, Long said McKinney’s older brother ran inside and said he couldn’t find her.

Long said her daughter looked startled.

“I asked Ava - where was Cupcake,” Long testified. “She said ‘Cupcake got in the car with that man, he took her to get candy at the store.’”

The defense worked to keep this testimony off the record, arguing the validity of a statement made by a child, which was overruled.

Long recounted everyone feverishly began searching for McKinney, going door to door while others searched local service stations.

“People started searching and we found her shoes in the backyard, that’s when we knew she was really missing,” Long recalled.

Less than an hour later, Long called 911 to report McKinney’s disappearance.

Body camera video from the responding officer showed Long, McKinney’s mother, April Thomas, and several children outside searching for McKinney. The children gave the officer a vehicle description: a blue Toyota with a brown bumper. Evidence showed the vehicle registered to Derick Brown, Stallworth’s girlfriend and co-defendant, was a blue Toyota Sequoia with gold trim.

The government also called the FBI Case Agent Eric Salvador, who recounted the initial days of the investigation and how the agency developed its case.

Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd Peeples used Salvador’s testimony to introduce various surveillance videos he collected during the investigation. The videos reconstructed Stallworth and Brown’s movements throughout the day McKinney was kidnapped. One of the videos shows Stallworth purchasing candy around noon at a service station, which parallels to testimony McKinney was lured away with candy. Another video showed the defendants stopping at a service station in the blue Toyota SUV later that day. Brown was seen exiting the passenger door and walked inside the store. The court recessed for lunch after noon; testimony will resume after 1 p.m.

Day 1: Monday, October 3, 2022 - 8 p.m. update:

A sixteen person jury was seated in Patrick Stallworth’s federal kidnapping trial Monday. It took attorneys roughly five hours to strike a jury in the high-profile case. The jury composition: thirteen women and three men. Stallworth elected not to move the trial to a different division which would pull jurors from outside Jefferson County.

Attorneys spent only an hour with the jury late Monday outlining what they can expect to see during the trial.

During opening statements, Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd Peeples, Criminal Division Chief, promised jurors the government would present evidence that linked Stallworth with McKinney’s disappearance and death.

“I will warn you that some of this evidence will not be easy to see or hear, but in order to bring justice we are going to ask that you do exactly that,” Peeples explained.

The evidence previewed by the government included phone records, DNA evidence from Stallworth’s apartment, DNA evidence from McKinney’s autopsy and recordings from Stallworth’s five meetings with law enforcement.

Peeples alleged Stallworth’s statements to law enforcement shifted over the course of the investigation.

“Shortly after Kamille’s body was recovered, the defendant admits to knowing things that only Cupcake’s kidnapper would know,” stated Peeples.

Peeples pointed to new evidence, a text message Stallworth sent from the Jefferson County Jail.

“A text message sent ten days after Kamille’s body was found, a message that said, “I’m sorry I did this. It was an accident, that poor baby’s family”,” Peeples quoted to the jury.

Defense Attorney Derrick Collins quickly told the jury there’s only one fact established in this case right.

“The only fact is that Mr. Stallworth is an innocent man,” Collins explained to the jury.

Collins said Stallworth wasn’t involved in the crime and went as far to say the government doesn’t have the evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I can tell you who did it,” Collins said of McKinney’s kidnapping. “She’s the author behind all of this - Derick Brown.”

Brown is Stallworth’s co-defendant and girlfriend. Collins shifted the blame to Brown, stating she couldn’t handle losing custody of her children, which prompted McKinney’s kidnapping.

“Evidence will show my client didn’t know [Brown] kidnapped Cupcake,” Collins told the jury.

The government called McKinney’s mother, April Thomas, as their first witness.

Thomas described October 12, 2019 to the jury; the day of McKinney’s disappearance and the last time she saw her daughter alive. Thomas and her children were visiting a family member’s house in Tom Brown Village where Cupcake often played with her cousins. As the sun began to set, Thomas asked her son to go tell Cupcake it’s time to go home.

“He was panicked, he came in and said he couldn’t find her,” Thomas recalled. “I looked and couldn’t find her - all I found were her shoes. I was sick to my stomach.”

Thomas was the first and final witness of the day. The government expects to call upwards of twenty witnesses over the course of the trial. Testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

“All that was left behind were here shoes, for her mother to find… Her body was found mixed in with trash, discarded, and left for more then ten days.” - Prosecutor Lloyd Peeples



Day 1: Monday, October 3, 2022 - 8 a.m. preview:

One of the defendants accused in the disappearance and death of three-year old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney will stand trial this week on federal kidnapping counts.

Prosecutors allege Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown used candy to lure McKinney away from a birthday party in Tom Brown Village in October 2019. Following an extensive city-wide search, McKinney’s body was recovered in a dumpster a week later. Forensic evidence indicated McKinney likely fought for her life; testimony revealed Stallworth’s DNA was found under McKinney’s fingernails. During a state court hearing, investigators also testified DNA evidence from McKinney, Stallworth and Brown was found on a plastic bed cover in the couple’s apartment. Both face federal kidnapping charges and capital murder.

A jury is expected to be seated in Stallworth’s federal kidnapping trial on Monday October 3. In previous hearings, Chief Judge Scott Coogler anticipated opening statements would begin Monday afternoon with jury deliberations slated for later in the week. It’s unclear how many witnesses will be called. Stallworth elected not to move the trial to Tuscaloosa, which summons potential jurors from Tuscaloosa and Walker Counties. The Department of Justice elected not to seek the death penalty in this case.

Leading up to trial, both Stallworth and Brown’s defense argued to suppress statements they independently made to police in the initial phases of the investigation. Stallworth’s motion was denied, a ruling hasn’t been entered in Brown’s case. Brown’s kidnapping trial is scheduled for November in Tuscaloosa, Brown’s change of venue request was granted earlier this year. After the federal cases are adjudicated, both are scheduled to stand trial on state capital murder counts. If found guilty, they could face the death penalty.

