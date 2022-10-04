Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hot End to the Week

Elise’s Forecast
next few days
next few days(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things have been exceptionally nice in the valley these past few days, and comfortable mornings are going to stick around. However, the fall-like afternoons will be phased out for a few days at the end of the work week. Still topping out in the low 80s tomorrow, but by Thursday into Friday we see those temps move back into the mid and upper 80s again! This change brought about by a shot of dry air moving into the valley tomorrow. Dry air heats and cools more efficiently than muggy air, so the afternoons will be a little hot, but the overnight and early morning temps will stay in the low 50s. The good news is that by Friday evening we will see another cold front make its way through the area, cooling things down for the weekend. That means highs temps back in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s/low 50s for a few days. Looking into the next work week, conditions look to stay dry and right around average, but we will monitor this and keep you posted!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
SNAP will see an increase in benefits in October.
Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% for US families
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
Escaped suspect from Ga. State Patrol arrested in Talbot County
Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika
Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery in LaGrange

Latest News

Temperatures max out in the upper 70s and low 80s today.
Cool mornings, Warmer afternoons coming
Dry weather continues for at least the next week to 10 days. Afternoons will be pleasant to...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
highs
Fall Mornings Are Here to Stay
Highs on either side of 80° today!
Pleasant afternoons and cool mornings ahead