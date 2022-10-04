Hot End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things have been exceptionally nice in the valley these past few days, and comfortable mornings are going to stick around. However, the fall-like afternoons will be phased out for a few days at the end of the work week. Still topping out in the low 80s tomorrow, but by Thursday into Friday we see those temps move back into the mid and upper 80s again! This change brought about by a shot of dry air moving into the valley tomorrow. Dry air heats and cools more efficiently than muggy air, so the afternoons will be a little hot, but the overnight and early morning temps will stay in the low 50s. The good news is that by Friday evening we will see another cold front make its way through the area, cooling things down for the weekend. That means highs temps back in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s/low 50s for a few days. Looking into the next work week, conditions look to stay dry and right around average, but we will monitor this and keep you posted!

