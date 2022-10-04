Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago.

Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched and patted down before entering the fair, with the extra security they plan to ensure the safety of all attendees.

“They will be patted down, searched. We have heard about the threat, we are prepared for it, and everybody will come in here safely, and they will leave safely,” said Lee County Fair Employee Joey Huff.

This year at the Lee County Fair, you will notice a higher security presence throughout the grounds.

On September 19, officers were made aware of the racial inflammatory post on Facebook - where they say an individual threatened to shoot attendees of a specific demographic at the Lee County Fair.

Lee County Fair Employee Joey Huff said they have heard about the threat and have planned accordingly to ensure nobody enters with weapons.

“One thing that we’ve always said is that we try not to make it to where we have to worry about things like that, but there will be safe here, security here, and plenty of police officers, and we will take care of that threat,” said Huff.

Huff said with around 18 rides, and over 4,000 people attending, they will not only work to ensure your personal safety but also make sure all the rides are safe. He said every ride requires a certain height and weight limit to ensure nobody gets hurt.

“That’s one thing we worry about is safety on the ride and making sure your child is safe and making sure your safe on the ride and that everybody goes home safely,” said Huff.

Huff said the fair will be open through October 8, and he wants everyone to enjoy their time at the Lee County Fair.

“Please come out and enjoy your time and come out and get a funnel cake, a snow cone, a corndog and come out to interact with your friends and family and have a good time,” said Lee County Fair Employee Joey Huff.

Lee County Fair Grounds2408 Lafayette Highway Opelika, AL

Near Opelika High School

Date: October 4 - October 8, 2022

Calendar of Events

October 4: Kids Day at the Fair

Admission to the fair will be free from 4 - 6 p.m. for children and adults

The grand opening ceremony is at 5 p.m.

“Kids” Cookie Contest judging

The Miss Lee County Fair: Fairest of the Fair Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. under the big tent

Statewide lamb show in the livestock arena at 6:30 p.m.

October 5:

Fair gate opens at 6 p.m.

Statewide Heifer & Steer show at 6:30 p.m. in the livestock arena

The Miss Lee County Fair: Fairest of the Fair Pageant at 7 p.m. under the big tent

October 6: DOLLAR NIGHT - All admission is $1 for one night only!

Fair opens at 6 p.m.

Statewide goat show at 6:30 p.m. in the livestock arena

Dance performance by Celtic Traditions from 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.

Dance performance by The Rising Star Performing Arts Center from 7:45 - 8:30 p.m.

October 7: Have All The Fun You Can Night

Fair opens at 6 p.m.

Rides will be going on, Exhibit Barn will be open and the cotton candy will be ready to eat

Listen to live music under the tent starting at 7 p.m.

October 8: Have All The Fun You Can Night

Fair opens at 4 p.m.

The rides and games will be going on, the hot dogs and hamburgers will be simmering and the funnel cakes will be just right!

Listen to live music under the tent starting at 7 p.m.

