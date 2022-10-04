LaGrange police searching for missing juvenile, last seen near Bacon St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Anthony Holmes was last seen on October 3 in the area of Bacon Street. Holmes was wearing a white t-shirt, black gym shorts and red, white and blue Crocs.

Police say Holmes is approximately 5′3″ and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you have any information about his possible whereabouts, please contact Detective Brooks at 706-883-2648.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.