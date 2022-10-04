Business Break
LaGrange police searching for missing juvenile, last seen near Bacon St.(Source: LaGrange Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Anthony Holmes was last seen on October 3 in the area of Bacon Street. Holmes was wearing a white t-shirt, black gym shorts and red, white and blue Crocs.

Police say Holmes is approximately 5′3″ and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you have any information about his possible whereabouts, please contact Detective Brooks at 706-883-2648.

