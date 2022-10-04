Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed.

Anchor, that disturbing video has apparently been circulating on social media, but Daniel’s family did not want it shown on air. His mother tells me the ring camera footage she and I watched involved a joke that turned deadly.

About ten shots rang out Friday evening moments before 20-year-old Steven Daniel was killed in broad daylight. Police say the Central High School graduate was shot on Georgetown Drive in East Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says he later died at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Daniel’s mom says he was visiting a friend before he was killed in the area.

Ring Camera footage of the shooting shows Daniel running into the frame with a gun in his hand and being chased by another young man who also had a gun. Within seconds, the suspect shot at Daniel, who also fired back.

“On the video, you see a young guy running with a bag. My son grabbed the fella’s gun, from my understanding and listen to the video. My son is very playful -- he plays too much,” said Daniel’s mother, Montric McClendon. “So he grabbed the gun, to keep the young guy from shooting his friend who took the bag, from my understanding.”

Both Daniel and the suspect are seen shooting at one another. After returning several shots, Daniel eventually collapsed in the driveway.

“When he got shot, you see him smiling like ‘you really shot me....’ and then he looked back and he didn’t see his other friend. He was out there by himself,” said McClendon.

His mother shared this ring camera footage of Daniel talking to the homeowner, where the ring camera footage was captured moments before the fatal shooting. Daniel is heard talking about a conversation he had with his mom earlier.

Hundreds of people on social media were shocked to hear the news, saying Daniel was a wonderful person to be around.

“If it’s you on the other end of the gun, your mother has to sit here, your aunt has to sit here... and this is the worst place to sit,” said Daniel’s aunt, Misty Coleman.

His family says they will definitely miss the ambitious businessman with a bright smile.

“Remember that he always had a smile -- he had the most beautiful, white smile - that he was always smiling. He had a great heart,” said Coleman.

Police have still not made any arrests. However, the ring camera footage of the incident clearly shows the male suspect’s face. News Leader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs also spoke to the alleged suspect’s mom earlier. She did not want to do any interviews and made it very clear she will be standing by her son.

