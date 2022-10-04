Business Break
Opelika Sportsplex hosts 10th annual senior health fair

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, the Opelika Sportsplex hosted its 10th annual Senior Health Fair.

The event hosted over 60 vendors for senior citizens and their healthcare providers to receive information about their current stage in life or for planning ahead.

Those who attended could take advantage of flu shots, health screenings, vision screenings, medication evaluations and more.

Senior Coordinator Valeri White says this event is to let everyone know what resources are available for now and in the future.

“We have lots of people coming to check out services for their parents whether they’re in that area or not and a lot of people put off a lot of testing during covid so now that people are emerging and starting to get remigrated into the community its really important to find a starting point and I think this is a great way to do that,” said White.

The Senior Health Fair happens every year on the first Tuesday of October.

For more information, click here.

