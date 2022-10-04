Business Break
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do the same.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago




(CNN) - A report claims model Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of NFL star Tom Brady, has hired a divorce lawyer.

People reports its sources are saying that Bundchen has hired a lawyer after months of tension with Brady.

According to the outlet, Brady is looking at doing the same while “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither Bundchen nor Brady have responded to allegations of marital issues.

The couple has been married since 2009, but reports from last month said the two were living separately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

