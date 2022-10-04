Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3.

The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their injuries at the hospital and then released.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Officials ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Lt. Ralph Dowe at 706-225-3162.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.