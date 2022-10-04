Valley High School transitions to virtual learning for 2 days due to flu outbreak

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley High School will transition to virtual learning due to the recent outbreak of the flu virus among students and staff.

According to the Chambers County School District, the office is monitoring the cold and flu outbreak at the high school that began last week. Last Thursday, 75 students and 5 staff members were out due to being sick. As of Tuesday, October 4, 163 students were absent - with only two staff members sick.

The school is planning to transition to virtual learning for both Wednesday, October 5, and Thursday, October 6. The district says the two virtual learning days will allow students and staff a break from face-to-face instruction to reduce the spread of the virus on our campus.

The district has partnered with Health Heroes (or HNH Immunizations Inc) to offer free flu vaccines in all Chambers County schools on Tuesday, October 11. Forms will be sent home for parents to complete to authorize participation for their children. Each school’s campus nurse will be able to provide more detailed information.

