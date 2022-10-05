Business Break
Auburn holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

(California Highway Patrol)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Oct. 5 marks National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Local law enforcement and the Auburn community came together, an opportunity for both sides to learn more about each other.

The mission is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ was launched in Hawthorne, California, in 2011 when officers from the police department there were looking for ways to interact more successfully with citizens.

Officials say the key to the event’s growing success is opening the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations.

“It’s really been a big focus of ours to increase our presence in the community and strengthen those relationships, and you may have attended National Night Out back in August- so we’re gonna continue that as well- and just have more events like this throughout the year,” said Sidney Handcock, PR specialist.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ events are now held in all 50 states and is one of the country’s most successful community-oriented policing programs.

