Callaway Gardens promotes anti-bullying campaign by reading

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reading is fundamental and in connection to Pumpkins at Callaway, Spookley, the Pumpkin with Callaway Resort and Gardens, read to a group of children.

Clubview Elementary got a chance to hear the story read to them.

The book centered around a pumpkin, which was slightly different from the other gourds.

October is Anti-Bullying Prevention Month, and the book celebrates embracing the differences of others.

“We are coming into the schools, and we’re spreading our campaign, talking about preventing bullying, and to do that, we are donating books to Clubview today,” said Laura Hartley, education coordinator.

Each student got the chance to meet Spookley the Square Pumpkin and took home a copy of the book.

Callaway will travel to several schools in Muscogee, Harris and Troup County to help promote the anti-bullying campaign.

