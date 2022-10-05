Business Break
Fire crews on scene of house fire off Wynnton Rd. in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus fire crews are on the scene of a house fire.

According to officials, the fire is located across from 2303 Wynnton Road.

The home does not appear to have any people in it. Therefore, no injuries have been reported as of yet.

There is also no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

