Getting Hot the Next Couple of Days

Elise’s Forecast
tomorrow
tomorrow(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The fall weather has been impeccable in the valley the past two weeks, but starting tomorrow things are going to warm up! Evenings will still be cool, and you can expect another chilly morning tomorrow with out the door temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s. The warm up won’t be anything too crazy, but expect highs in the mid and upper 80s tomorrow and Friday afternoon. Friday night a nice little dry front will make its way into the area, bringing things back down to average. That means more fabulous fall weather Saturday and Sunday with no humidity and a slight breeze. Moving on into the next work week things stay pretty much the same. Still no rain in the forecast meaning we will have to keep an eye on drought conditions as things stay abnormally dry. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s while overnight lows dip back to the 50s. Enjoy the fall conditions while they last!

