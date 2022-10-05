LaGrange mayor announces resignation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Mayor Jim Thorton announced on Oct. 4 that he would be resigning from his position after serving for nine years.

Thorton is taking a new position of Director of Governmental Relations for Georgia Municipal Association and plans to resign as mayor on Nov. 23.

The city council plans to hold a special election in March of next year to select his replacement, but Councilman Willie Edmonson will take over the role until then.

Thorton commented that this position “Will allow me to unite my skills as an attorney and my passion for local government and public service.”

