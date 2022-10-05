Midday Dee Time: Living a good life with autism

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Living a good life with autism. A conversation about the learning disability that affects one in every 46 children in Georgia. In Alabama, there could be there could be as many as 71,000 people in living with autism.

For some people, symptoms of the disorder are mild; for others, they may be more pronounced. In general, symptoms of autism tend to involve communication skills and social behaviors, such as difficulty recognizing others’ intentions and feelings or not making eye contact.

Joining us this afternoon is Diane Hope with the Autism Hope Center.

And you’re invited to a big event that’s going to help the center raise money for families. Hope For Autism Gala 2022 is being held at the Green Island Country Club on October 14 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

