Midday Dee Time: Young entrepreneurs making big moves

By Jessie Gibson and Dee Armstrong
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midday is celebrating young entrepreneurs - and there are a lot of them doing big things.

In the interview below, you’ll meet three of them who live in places around the country, including the young founder of Beautifully Hued.

Pamela Watson joins us in studio with her daughter, Victoria - the founder of Beautifully Hued. It’s an organization that reminds young girls that they are each different and each one is beautifully hued.

The full interview is below:

