Mom of missing Atlanta woman desperate for answers as search continues

Police believe Allahnia Lenoir is dead
CBS46 News at 9 p.m. (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family continues to search for answers in the case of a missing Atlanta woman who police believe was murdered.

Allahnia Lenoir still hasn’t been found after first being reported missing over the summer.

Lenoir’s mother Jannette Jackson spoke with Atlanta News First for the first time since investigators announced two suspects.

“She deserves to rest,” Jackson said, holding back tears. ”We need closure, we need an understanding of what really happened that day.”

Last month, Atlanta Police announced that Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite were being charged with murder.

Oboite is still on the run.

Lenoir went missing after she and a friend met with the suspects at a midtown apartment.

Investigators said they believe Lenoir was murdered there.

Jackson said she is thankful for investigators but thinks there’s more to the story.

“I can’t process, I can’t mourn, I can’t grieve,” Jackson said. “I can’t rest, I can’t sleep because I’m a detective now.”

Jackson said she remains hopeful.

For weeks she passed out flyers and hosted searches for answers.

“I’m never giving up,” she said.

Atlanta Police told Atlanta News First there are no updates to be released.

