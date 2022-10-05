Muscogee County officials discuss changes to school zones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For over two decades, school zones have remained the same for many students across Muscogee County. However, the outdated boundary lines have led to many issues, including longer bus routes.

But, Tuesday, local school officials held a public information session about their plans to fix the issue.

It’s been over 25 years since Muscogee County changed its school zones, and officials say it’s led to several challenges.

Take a look at Evans Street in East Columbus -- the North side of the street is zoned for students to attend Dimon Elementary but students on its south side go to St. Mary’s. Yvonne Corbin says the division is a hassle for her every morning.

“Right now, I have my kid who goes to a particular elementary school, and I recently took in my nephew who is zoned for a different school. So now I have two kids in one household who I have to drop off at two different schools every morning,” said Yvonne Corbin.

Tuesday, school officials held a public meeting, offering proposals to redraw school zones, decrease division in neighborhoods and ensure students get home at a decent time.

“I appreciate them for having the proposal meeting because it opened eyes to a lot of people cus everyone had a lot of questions whether they asked them or not,” said Shaw High School Senior Elijah Sparks.

Brewer Elementary was also used as an example, highlighting the challenges associated with outdated school zones.

Chief Operations Officer Travis Anderson says six buses are used to transport less than 300 students to the school. On the way to Brewer Elementary, he says 5th graders pass by six schools that are closer.

Sparks is the only student who attended Tuesday’s meeting.

“This district means a lot to me. I’ve been going here since Pre-K, and just, anything the district does, I want to be involved because when I graduate, I do plan on going into education,” said Sparks.

He also runs his own community mentoring and empowering program called, “Project Ego.” He says current school policies have caused him to get off the bus late in the evening.

“Like last year, I didn’t get off the bus until 7:00,” said Sparks.

Officials say they have developed a task force of school administrators and teachers and are discussing future plans with local law enforcement.

Officials are still in the planning phase of their proposals. The school board will make the final vote. To clarify, officials say this will NOT impact students in magnet programs and rising 5th, 8th and 12th graders can opt out of moving to a different school.

