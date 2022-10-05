Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year.

Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.

”The city council adopted an ordinance that allows medical marijuana dispensaries within the corporate limits of the city of Opelika,” said City Attorney Guy Gunter.

On May 17th, 2021, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law to allow people with chronic pain and other qualifying medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana products.

The legislation allows a maximum of 27 locations across the state to distribute the product, and Opelika could potentially be an option.

“Opelika has opted in doesn’t necessarily mean well have a licensed dispensary, you’re not going to see marijuana dispensary on every corner,” said Gunter.

Gunter said a doctor must diagnose you with one of the 15 conditions before you can apply and be accepted for the Alabama Medical Marijuana card.

Gunter said medical marijuana is not for recreational use and will be sold as tablets, capsules, patches, oils and more.

“It cannot be prescribed in a smokeable form. It can’t be vaped it cant be in an edible form,” he said.

Gunter said there would be a 9 percent tax on sales of medical marijuana products.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission states applicants can apply for a cannabis license for 1 of 6 options. The last day to submit a request will be October 17th.

“People with chronic diseases would be the primary users of these dispensaries,” said City Attorney Guy Gunter.

Patients can buy up to 60 daily doses at one time. You can be charged with a felony if caught distributing medical marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.