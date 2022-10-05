Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika man arrested on 18 outstanding burglary, theft warrants

Deandrian Martin
Deandrian Martin(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars on multiple outstanding burglary and theft warrants.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Deandrian Martin was arrested by Opelika police on 18 outstanding warrants, nine for vehicle burglary and nine for theft.

Authorities say Martin was wanted for vehicle burglaries that happened during the summertime in residential areas in Opelika.

On Oct. 4, he was taken into custody and is now held at the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
police lights
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Smiths Station man sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
Smiths Station man sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent

Latest News

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School
Fire crews battling house fire on Forest Avenue in Columbus
Fire crews on scene of house fire off Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘She killed her’: Stallworth told police girlfriend killed Cupcake McKinney