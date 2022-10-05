Business Break
September 2022 Rainfall Totals

WTVM Studios & Columbus Airport
Rainfall
Rainfall(WECT)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

DAYWTVM STUDIOSCOLUMBUS AIRPORT
100
200
300
43.981.51
5.36.30
600
700
81.12.02
9.11.05
10.46.07
11.03.60
1200
1300
1400
1500
1600
1700
1800
1900
200.02
2100
22.03.01
2300
2400
2500
2600
2700
2800
2900
3000
TOTALS:6.09″2.58″

