September 2022 Rainfall Totals
WTVM Studios & Columbus Airport
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -
|DAY
|WTVM STUDIOS
|COLUMBUS AIRPORT
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3.98
|1.51
|5
|.36
|.30
|6
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|8
|1.12
|.02
|9
|.11
|.05
|10
|.46
|.07
|11
|.03
|.60
|12
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|20
|0
|.02
|21
|0
|0
|22
|.03
|.01
|23
|0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|TOTALS:
|6.09″
|2.58″
