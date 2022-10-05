Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS).

School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl’s restroom that read, “Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read “you all will die 17/10/22″.

The school’s administration and resource officer were notified and reported the remarks to RCSO.

Dr. April Parker, RCMS Principal, had Sheriff Heath Taylor and Rick Chancey, Chief Assistant District Attorney, come and talk to the students about the seriousness and consequences of threatening messages.

RCMS released a statement to parents saying, “Please talk with your child regarding this situation and if they have any information about it, please notify the office. Our school is committed to the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff. Thank you for your continuous support.”

