Staying dry with the afternoons getting warmer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun than clouds for the next several days as we remain locked in a very dry weather pattern. Late nights and early mornings will feel like fall for sure while the afternoons warm up through the workweek.

A few things to keep in mind for the next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant for your Wednesday. Humidity will actually drop some more during the afternoon, which may elevate the fire risk just a little bit so please limit your outdoor burning, if at all possible. Highs mostly between 80 and 82.

If you’re chilly Thursday morning, dress in layers as it will be short lived! Temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s early followed by highs in the low to mid 80s under full sunshine.’

Temperatures warm up by 25° from Thursday at sunrise to mid afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday will be the warmest afternoon with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The warmest neighborhoods, especially south, may touch 90 before a cold front moves through.

That will increase the clouds a bit from late Friday into Saturday but it will also give us more of the same early fall weather that we’ve been getting used to. This weekend, highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s (and some 40s).

A beautiful weekend is on tap for all of your plans! (Source: WTVM Weather)

We slowly warm up early to mid next week as we stay dry through until at least mid week. At least some rain may start to get at least closer to our area by Thursday or Friday next week. Stay tuned!

Mostly sunny and dry for the next week. Temperatures will fluctuate depending on the time of day. An overall slight warm up is anticipated next week with maybe at least a bit of rain by late next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

