Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Staying dry with the afternoons getting warmer

Tyler’s forecast
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More sun than clouds for the next several days as we remain locked in a very dry weather pattern. Late nights and early mornings will feel like fall for sure while the afternoons warm up through the workweek.

A few things to keep in mind for the next week.
A few things to keep in mind for the next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant for your Wednesday. Humidity will actually drop some more during the afternoon, which may elevate the fire risk just a little bit so please limit your outdoor burning, if at all possible. Highs mostly between 80 and 82.

If you’re chilly Thursday morning, dress in layers as it will be short lived! Temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s early followed by highs in the low to mid 80s under full sunshine.’

Temperatures warm up by 25° from Thursday at sunrise to mid afternoon.
Temperatures warm up by 25° from Thursday at sunrise to mid afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Friday will be the warmest afternoon with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The warmest neighborhoods, especially south, may touch 90 before a cold front moves through.

That will increase the clouds a bit from late Friday into Saturday but it will also give us more of the same early fall weather that we’ve been getting used to. This weekend, highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s (and some 40s).

A beautiful weekend is on tap for all of your plans!
A beautiful weekend is on tap for all of your plans!(Source: WTVM Weather)

We slowly warm up early to mid next week as we stay dry through until at least mid week. At least some rain may start to get at least closer to our area by Thursday or Friday next week. Stay tuned!

Mostly sunny and dry for the next week. Temperatures will fluctuate depending on the time of...
Mostly sunny and dry for the next week. Temperatures will fluctuate depending on the time of day. An overall slight warm up is anticipated next week with maybe at least a bit of rain by late next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
police lights
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
Smiths Station man sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
Smiths Station man sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent
SNAP will see an increase in benefits in October.
Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% for US families

Latest News

Very cool mornings continue but the afternoons get warmer through the rest of the workweek.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Rainfall
September 2022 Rainfall Totals
next few days
Hot End to the Week
Temperatures max out in the upper 70s and low 80s today.
Cool mornings, Warmer afternoons coming