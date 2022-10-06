1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving two children.
A tweet from the Columbus Police Department confirms the incident occurred Thursday morning at the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
One child has died. A second child is in serious condition. The ages and names of the children have not been released at this time.
WTVM has a crew on scene working to gather more information.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.