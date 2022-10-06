Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus.

The suspect was seen running toward the school, causing the school officials to order a lockdown.

Americus Police Department and the sheriff’s office apprehended the suspect and took them into custody.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

