Big temperature swings between early morning and mid afternoon

Tyler’s forecast
The chill this morning will be replaced by a warm afternoon thanks to full sunshine.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nothing says fall like an early morning chill followed by a quick warm up! That’s the pattern we’re in thanks to dry air. That dry air gets reinforced over the weekend with another cold front bringing down the temperatures again slightly.

A few things you should do about the next few days.
A few things you should do about the next few days.

On this Thursday, many of you may need a jacket for the first couple hours of the day. You can shed the layers though thanks to nothing but sun! Dry air will give us at least a 25 degree temperature jump by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures top out between 82 and 86 degrees mostly.

It's amazing how much full sunshine can warm us up!
It's amazing how much full sunshine can warm us up!

Fewer 40s are anticipated Friday morning, but it will still be on the cool side with low to mid 50s very common. Friday is still on track to be our warmest afternoon as highs reach the mid and upper 80s; there’s an outside chance one or two of the warmer spots south of Columbus graze 90 degrees.

Very toasty Friday afternoon!
Very toasty Friday afternoon!

Some clouds will roll in late Friday into Saturday as a cold front swings through. We won’t get any rain though. The air will get slightly cooler. After some low 80s Saturday afternoon, most of us will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday. Sunday will be the sunnier of the two days. That morning chill will be around, especially Sunday.

A slight but noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity as the weekend goes along.
A slight but noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity as the weekend goes along.

A gradual warming trend begins next week with temperatures slightly warmer than average with 50s to near 60 by mid week in the morning and low to mid 80s during the afternoons. We could see some isolated showers late next week, but it doesn’t appear to be anything significant so expect some drought conditions to start settling into the valley.

The nice early fall weather continues with more or less a continuation of those cool to chilly...
The nice early fall weather continues with more or less a continuation of those cool to chilly early mornings and pleasant afternoons. Some rain is possible late next week, but it doesn't look like much.

