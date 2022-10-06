Harris Co. High School students learning all about flowers

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s something creative going on behind the doors at Harris County Schools Science & Technology Center.

High school students learning the basic principals of floral design.

“Learning the principals of balance and proportion, basically we have to know all the things that doesn’t look right, why doesn’t it look right and do we fix it,” said Harris County High Agriculture Teacher Jay Borden.

The new class is part of the districts career and technical education program.

Allowing students to gain skills for the future.

“It’s a hands-on way of gaining employability skills, it’s everything they need to know to prepare to be a professional florist,” said Borden.

Students work with a mixture of silk and fresh flowers to master an age-old skill.

Borden said he’s happy to see students take the initiative to learn something different.

“This is what I teach for,” said Borden. “To see the students excited about learning and to ask really relevant questions to help them learn.”

And it’s sparked the interest of many students along with Carley Franklin who already had a liking of all things flowers and arrangements.

“Taking this class has vamped my skills so I could share it with other people and help others do floral design and it’s honestly just a passion of mine,” said Franklin.

Franklin even working on a homecoming project where she surprisingly took her own work home winning homecoming queen for the 2022 school year.

“It was very unexpected, " said Franklin. “It was amazing to be able to win that it was kind of weird.”

Borden told News Leader 9 the structure was built for success.

“It’s one thing for me to stand in front of and talk, but it’s more for me to be a guide in their learning process,” said Borden.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.