Pet(s) of the Week: Woof Ave. Rescue

Multiple furry friends looking for homes at Woof Ave. in Auburn, AL.
LUCIEN FROM WOOF AVE. IN AUBURN
LUCIEN FROM WOOF AVE. IN AUBURN(1006_Lucien_WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Al. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week! This week we have four pups who are looking for the “fur”-ever homes.

Lucien: St. Bernard Mix, 90 lbs.
Lucien: St. Bernard Mix, 90 lbs.(1006_Lucien_WTVM)

First, we have Lucien. He is a one and a half years old St. Bernard mix weighing in at 90 pounds! Don’t let his weight scare you off, he is a gentle giant. He is great with cats, dogs, and children. It is preferred he is with older children. Due to his size, he may knock over the little ones! He loves other dogs and would prefer to be in a home where another dog is.

You can apply to adopt him here.

Pickles: Mixed Breed
Pickles: Mixed Breed (1006_Pickles_WTVM)

Pickles is a 4-month-old mixed breed who is made of love! She is not spayed yet, but it will be covered in her adoption fee. She doesn’t meet a stranger and becomes best friends with someone the second they meet! She is sure to be your best buddy and always at your side. She is very playful but loves to snuggle up on the couch when it’s time to settle down.

You can call Woof. Ave at (334) 502-7900 if you are interested in Pickles.

Goose & Amelia: Mixed Breed
Goose & Amelia: Mixed Breed(1006_GooseAmelia_WTVM)

Last, but not least, we have Goose and Amelia. These 3-month-old pups are ready to find their forever homes. They have been with Woof Ave. since they were a week old and were hand fed. They are the most loyal and loving pair you will meet. They are dog, cat and kid friendly.

You can call Woof. Ave at (334) 502-7900 if you are interested in Goose or Amelia.

