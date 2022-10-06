Phenix City police searching for man wanted for burglary,

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Authorities say 30-year-old Alexander Graham is wanted for burglary in the 2nd degree and obstructing justice by using a false identity.

He is described as being six feet tall and weighing about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.