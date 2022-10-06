Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Pharrell Smith
Pharrell Smith(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested concerning the threatening social media post regarding the Lee County Fair.

Opelika police have been investigating a “racially inflammatory” post on social media that threatened to shoot a specific demographic of attendees at the fair.

Officials traced the social media account to a Lafayette residence where Pharrell Smith was developed as a suspect. On Oct. 6, Smith was arrested by Lafayette police on charges unrelated to the fair incident.

According to Opelika police, Smith will be extradited to the Lee County Justice Center and arrested on a terrorist threat charge once he is released from Lafayette police custody.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Fire crews battling house fire on Forest Avenue in Columbus
Fire crews on scene of house fire off Wynnton Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: World War II Ship Displayed On Ohio River
MILITARY MATTERS: World War II Ship Displayed On Ohio River
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘I’m sorry I did this’: Stallworth texted after Cupcake McKinney’s body was found
WAWA SANDWICH
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia