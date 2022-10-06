Tips shared on pedestrian safety in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley has seen a lot of hit-and-run deaths over the last few months. Those incidents have brought up new concerns about pedestrian safety for some.

Rhonda Smith and her husband say they walk everywhere by choice.

“We’ve been walking about three years now,” said Rhonda.

The couple says recently they have noticed how traffic is getting heavier and feel as if people forget about pedestrians.

“I know you have to pay attention to traffic, but always pay attention to us, too,” added Rhonda.

In Columbus, the police department just posted online, hoping to get more clues to find out who hit a pedestrian on Aug. 21 on Veterans Parkway.

According to the National Traffic Safety Administration, Georgia ranks 14th with pedestrian deaths. Out of all the accidents across Georgia, nearly 20 percent are hit-and-run.

“Law enforcement always consider those types of situations very seriously, and we will all take appropriate steps if we find anyone who is found to conduct themselves in that manner on the roadways,” said Captain John Thomas.

There are a few things pedestrians need to do to avoid getting hit.

Never assume the driver sees you -- always make eye contact with the driver before crossing the intersection or any part of the roadway.

And law enforcement says if you are walking down the street, you shouldn’t be distracted by texting or having your earbuds in -- a tip Rhonda and her husband keep in mind, among others.

“We always go by the push button because it’s illegal to not go by the walk area, but it’s still kind of dangerous,” said Rhonda.

October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and as our clocks get ready to fall back an hour, it will get darker sooner. So be careful if you are a driver or walk and bike often.

