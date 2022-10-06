Warm End to the Week; Cold Front for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we get ready for Friday, look for another cool start in the morning and very warm temperatures into the afternoon - highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s, meaning warm weather around for the kickoff of those high school football games and other outdoor plans you might have. A cold front will be on the way, however, and it will pass through Friday night, changing our weather for the 3-day weekend. Look for highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for your Saturday, Sunday, and Columbus Day with a reinforcing shot of drier air settling in. lows will be back in the 40s and 50s early Sunday and early Monday. For Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather looks about the same, but Thursday into Friday of next week will feature our next chance of getting wet - a much needed rain chance after this long stretch of dry days! That should help to usher in another shot of cooler air by next weekend.

