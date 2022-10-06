Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Warm End to the Week; Cold Front for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Autumn is still prime time to plant trees before the ground freezes over during winter.
Autumn is still prime time to plant trees before the ground freezes over during winter.(WGEM)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we get ready for Friday, look for another cool start in the morning and very warm temperatures into the afternoon - highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s, meaning warm weather around for the kickoff of those high school football games and other outdoor plans you might have. A cold front will be on the way, however, and it will pass through Friday night, changing our weather for the 3-day weekend. Look for highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for your Saturday, Sunday, and Columbus Day with a reinforcing shot of drier air settling in. lows will be back in the 40s and 50s early Sunday and early Monday. For Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather looks about the same, but Thursday into Friday of next week will feature our next chance of getting wet - a much needed rain chance after this long stretch of dry days! That should help to usher in another shot of cooler air by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Fire crews battling house fire on Forest Avenue in Columbus
Fire crews on scene of house fire off Wynnton Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Temperatures in the 40s and low 50s this morning will be replaced by the 80s this afternoon.
Big temperature swings between early morning and mid afternoon
The chill this morning will be replaced by a warm afternoon thanks to full sunshine.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
tomorrow
Getting Hot the Next Couple of Days
After the 40s and 50s to start, we'll top out at least around 80°
Staying dry with the afternoons getting warmer