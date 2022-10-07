11-year-old injured in shooting on Meade Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 27-year-old man faces multiple charges following a shooting that injured a juvenile on Meade Street in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on Oct. 7, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Meade Street about a shooting.

Officials arrived at the scene and found an 11-year-old victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their right arm.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital and received treatment for their injuries.

Dequin Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Oct. 8 at 8 a.m.

