Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

11-year-old injured in shooting on Meade Street in Columbus

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 27-year-old man faces multiple charges following a shooting that injured a juvenile on Meade Street in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on Oct. 7, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Meade Street about a shooting.

Officials arrived at the scene and found an 11-year-old victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their right arm.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital and received treatment for their injuries.

Dequin Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Oct. 8 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Pharrell Smith
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Latest News

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Big money matchup: Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp release 3rd quarter fundraising reports
Mainly sunny today and warmer afternoon. For the weekend, it will be slightly cooler and drier.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go