Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Beautiful Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Return Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Leaves are starting to change colors in the Humbolt, Tenn.
Leaves are starting to change colors in the Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will be moving into the area this weekend, dropping our temperatures back down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs with a few clouds on Saturday and a lot of sunshine by Sunday. Temperatures early Saturday morning will be in the upper 50s and perhaps the low 60s, but look for the 40s to be back in most spots by early Sunday morning. Early next week looks pleasant with lower 80s for highs and lows back in the 40s and 50s Monday morning and low to mid 50s by Tuesday morning. Our next chance of rain will return Wednesday into Thursday, perhaps lingering into Friday morning. We’ll have to fine-tune the coverage of the rain as we get a little bit closer, but this could be a good rain event for us which will be much needed - the latest report from the US Drought Monitor has abnormally dry conditions becoming more widespread across our area thanks to the dry weather we’ve seen lately. The weather for *next* weekend looks fantastic - the coolest air of the season with 70s for highs and 40s for lows!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Pharrell Smith
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Latest News

Highs reach the mid 80s with lots of sunshine despite some high clouds moving in later.
Toasty this afternoon, Small changes for the weekend
Mainly sunny today and warmer afternoon. For the weekend, it will be slightly cooler and drier.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Autumn is still prime time to plant trees before the ground freezes over during winter.
Warm End to the Week; Cold Front for the Weekend
Temperatures in the 40s and low 50s this morning will be replaced by the 80s this afternoon.
Big temperature swings between early morning and mid afternoon