Beautiful Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Return Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will be moving into the area this weekend, dropping our temperatures back down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs with a few clouds on Saturday and a lot of sunshine by Sunday. Temperatures early Saturday morning will be in the upper 50s and perhaps the low 60s, but look for the 40s to be back in most spots by early Sunday morning. Early next week looks pleasant with lower 80s for highs and lows back in the 40s and 50s Monday morning and low to mid 50s by Tuesday morning. Our next chance of rain will return Wednesday into Thursday, perhaps lingering into Friday morning. We’ll have to fine-tune the coverage of the rain as we get a little bit closer, but this could be a good rain event for us which will be much needed - the latest report from the US Drought Monitor has abnormally dry conditions becoming more widespread across our area thanks to the dry weather we’ve seen lately. The weather for *next* weekend looks fantastic - the coolest air of the season with 70s for highs and 40s for lows!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.