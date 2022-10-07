Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle is light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma.

On Oct. 6, this truck was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a 13-year-old dead and an 11-year-old seriously injured.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or suspect should contact Cpl. Roz Hall at 706-225-4040 or 911 to speak with an officer.

