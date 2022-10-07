Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the vehicle is light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma.

On Oct. 6, this truck was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a 13-year-old dead and an 11-year-old seriously injured.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or suspect should contact Cpl. Roz Hall at 706-225-4040 or 911 to speak with an officer.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Pharrell Smith
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Big money matchup: Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp release 3rd quarter fundraising reports
Mainly sunny today and warmer afternoon. For the weekend, it will be slightly cooler and drier.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
CVCC student overcomes hard times to achieve
CVCC student overcomes hard times to thrive