Helicopter crew named Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional name a helicopter crew with Air Methods Lifesaver as the organization’s First Friday Heroes for October.

Tom Shaffer, Matt Huddleston and Nick Simons handled a call where a woman had to be intubated and flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown’s Emergency Trauma Center because of severe symptoms that were later found to be from a ruptured brain aneurysm.

The patient was stabilized and then transferred to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital for a higher level of care.

Hospital officials say she underwent surgery to repair the brain aneurysm and woke up three days later with no lingering effects of what could have led to a stroke.

A ceremony will be held to honor the crew and hospital leadership that assisted with the care of the patient.

Columbus Piedmont Regional created the First Friday Hereos program in 2016 to recognize first responders each month that have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

