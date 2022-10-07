Business Break
LaGrange police searching for suspect in burglary on Greenville St.

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary on Greenville Street.

Authorities say on Oct. 7, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 516 Greenville Street concerning a burglary at the residence.

According to the police department, an unknown heavyset woman with blonde hair forced her way through the home’s rear door while residents were inside.

Money and a phone were stolen before the suspect was seen leaving through the front door.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

