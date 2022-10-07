METRA holds ‘Communities in Motion’ Day in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - METRA celebrated its annual ‘Communities in Motion’ Day.

The event was held on Oct. 6 at the METRA Transfer Center on Linwood Boulevard.

Communities in Motion Day highlights the importance of public transit and allows community partners to provide resources and services to people.

People were able to enjoy the event with food and refreshments.

“They rely on public transit to get to work and to get to the doctor’s office to school and all of those places, so again we need them just as much as they need us because they’re using public transit, but they are also giving back to the community,” said Director Rosa Evans.

METRA has 12 routes and two additional services for those with disabilities and veterans to get people where they need to go.

