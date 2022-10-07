Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith & Blue’ Luncheon

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Saint Luke Ministry Center with clergy members for prayer over the department.

The Faith & Blue Luncheon is held every quarter to help bridge the gap between law enforcement, clergy and Muscogee County citizens.

Clergy leaders prayed over the department and got to meet with those who were heads of several departments.

“We feel like that in these difficult times, that faith is so critical that we need prayer and that we are standing in the need of prayer, but we need faith,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman.

There is an entire weekend of activities that go along with this event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Thompson
Columbus police searching for more victims in Animal Farm case
Fatal hit and run
1 child killed, another in serious condition following Columbus hit-and-run
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Pharrell Smith
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats

Latest News

Helicopter crew named Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’
Helicopter crew named Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’
WestRock Paper Mill strike begins in Russell County
Strike continues for WestRock employees who want fair contracts
Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
Columbus police searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
METRA holds ‘Communities in Motion’ Day in Columbus