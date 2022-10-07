Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith & Blue’ Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Saint Luke Ministry Center with clergy members for prayer over the department.

The Faith & Blue Luncheon is held every quarter to help bridge the gap between law enforcement, clergy and Muscogee County citizens.

Clergy leaders prayed over the department and got to meet with those who were heads of several departments.

“We feel like that in these difficult times, that faith is so critical that we need prayer and that we are standing in the need of prayer, but we need faith,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman.

There is an entire weekend of activities that go along with this event.

